JoJo Siwa Reignites Feud With Candace Cameron Bure Over New LGBTQ+ Community Diss

JoJo Siwa lashed out at Candace Cameron Bure after she said Great American Family's Christmas movies will only feature "traditional marriages".

November 15, 2022 4:17PM EST
Many celebrities, including 19-year-old JoJo Siwa, are not happy with Candace Cameron Bure, 46, after the Fuller House star’s recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which she said that the Great American Family network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” Candace, who is a chief creative officer of the network, basically said there are no current plans to feature same-sex couples in their Christmas movies.

JoJo Siwa, who came out as gay in 2021, took to Instagram on Nov. 15 and called Candace’s comment “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people”. She added, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press.”

And JoJo’s not the only one who lashed out at Candace. One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton also went off on Candace, calling her a “bigot”. In her Nov. 14 tweet, she continued, “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

But what makes JoJo’s reaction much more interesting is that she and Candace got into an unexpected feud earlier this year, when she took to TikTok in July and called Candace the “rudest celebrity I’ve met”. After the TikTok video went viral, Candace reached out to JoJo and apologized for being “rude” to her — even though the incident occurred several year prior during a photo op. “I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I’m so sorry,” Candace told JoJo at the time. And now, it looks like their feud is back on.

