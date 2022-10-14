JoJo Siwa Insists She’s ‘Moved On’ From Candace Cameron-Bure Drama Yet Admits They Haven’t Spoken

JoJo Siwa gave an update on the drama that went down with Candace Cameron Bure after JoJo called the Full House actress “rude” on a TikTok clip. The Dance Moms alum admitted on Thursday, Oct. 13 that she has “moved on” three months after the incident. “I’ll be honest, I haven’t spoken to her at all since the whole thing,” she told ET. “I think she’s alive and thriving. I think I’m alive and thriving.”

When asked if things were cool between the pair, JoJo answered with her signature laugh, “We’re…civil? I don’t know. I’ve got like three problems since that one so we’re moved on.”

In July, the So You Think You Can Dance judge detailed what exactly went down to make her point out Candace as the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met in a viral TikTok video. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” she explained to Page Six, referring to a red-carpet premiere of Fuller House.

“I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human,” she added. “I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”

For Candace’s part, she picked up the phone immediately when she saw the TikTok video to talk it out with JoJo. In an Instagram post, Candace said the phone conversation brought her up to speed about declining a photograph with an 11-year-old JoJo at the Fuller House premiere. To add salt to the wound, JoJo said Candace then snapped pictures with other people. But the call was a healing one. “She goes, ‘I get it now as an adult when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11,’” Candace recalled. “And I go, ‘I broke your 11-year-old heart.’ …Ugh. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry.”

“All good, all good on the JoJo front,” she added. “And I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, you know, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”