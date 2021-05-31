Tahj Mowry Says He Almost Returned To ‘Fuller House’ As Michelle’s BFF Teddy: Why It Didn’t Happen

Tahj Mowry grew up in front of the camera as Teddy on ‘Full House’ and he’s revealing EXCLUSIVELY how he almost returned to the reboot while promoting his new film ‘Welcome Matt!’

Tahj Mowry, 35, starred as Michelle Tanner’s adorable BFF Teddy on the hit 90s sitcom Full House. Although twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 34, didn’t participate in the Netflix reboot along with most of the starring cast, Tahj was trying to figure out a way to make it work. “It’s actually funny,” Tahj teased HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on May 24 while discussing his new film Welcome Matt which hit select theaters and VOD on May 28. “I ran into [show EP] Jeff Franklin. I think it was at a Teen Choice Awards or a People’s Choice and he was like, ‘Do you want to come back and hang out?’ and we were like, ‘Yeah of course!’

The actor knew without Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen walking through the Tanner Family’s famous San Francisco red door, it would’ve been a bit awkward — but talks did happen. “Oh yeah!” Tahj confirmed, alluding to the conversations that did take place. “Yeah — it would’ve been weird and random if Teddy’s best friend isn’t on the show and he just shows up at the door,” Tahj said. “So I think it just…would’ve been forced.”

Because the cast all flowed together so seamlessly, he agreed if it wasn’t right, it wasn’t meant to be, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t tuning in! “I think when reboots happen, the organic-ness of it…you want to make it the most organic as possible and it wasn’t something that I wanted to force just for the sake of doing it,” Tahj added. “I enjoyed watching it from afar and the fact that people were missing Teddy made me feel good as well. It wouldn’t have worked as well as it could if the twins were on the show.”

While he’s busy focusing on projects like his latest film and upcoming project Black Don’t Crack, he’s got plans for his own Smart Guy reboot that would make sense! “During quarantine we’ve had a lot of conversation about that and it’s moving!” Tahj revealed. “People just have to realize that it does take time. I’m also not rushing.”

There’s no rush though as getting something like this takes time, and he wants it to be spot on. “I want it to be perfect for the fans to enjoy,” Tahj added. “This is definitely something that I don’t take lightly, but we do have a possible — Pretty much the home for it! We do have a writer and — But it’s just timing. Everything in timing. So when it does happen it’ll be fire. I can guarantee and I think fans will definitely — It’ll be worth the wait.”