Joey Fatone Confesses: ‘I Haven’t Met’ Justin Timberlake’s 6-Year-Old Son Yet — ‘It’s True’

The pandemic means that a lot of close friends and family members haven’t been able to spend time with each other, and Joey Fatone is definitely familiar with that feeling! Joey Fatone chatted EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife during an episode of TVTalk on IG Live on May 10, 2021, while promoting Common Knowledge‘s third season, premiering this Monday, May 17, at 5:30pm on The Game Show Network where he’ll be hosting, about how he’s maintained his bond with Justin Timberlake. The two go way back to their days in NSYNC, but with their careers veering in different directions it’s been difficult to reconnect and even meet one another’s families.

“I haven’t met anybody,” the game show host, 44, confessed of spending time with JT and wife Jessica Biel‘s youngsters — Silas Randall Timberlake, 6, and newborn Phineas Timberlake. “I haven’t even met Silas yet. It’s true — I haven’t met Silas.” Joey went into detail about why he and the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer, 40, just haven’t been able to align their schedules.

“I haven’t been to LA,” Joey explained. “Every time I was in LA, he wasn’t home or he was on tour which was about a year-and-a-half ago so it’s hard. And then he was shooting, I think in New Orleans for a movie, so every time he’s been doing something when I’m in LA, he’s always out of town so we’ll do that. We will,” Joey assured fans about the two NSYNC alum getting together.

“We’ve talked about a few things as far as parenting here and there,” Joey went on. “As far as, ‘Oh my God, I don’t miss diapers anymore. Thank God,'” the singer joked. “Because usually kids will crap up the back of the pants. You’ve got to clean that. I don’t have to deal with that anymore. Literally. Period. I don’t have to deal with that crap.” Joey and his wife of roughly 16 years, Kelly Baldwin, share two daughters — Briahna Joely, born in 2001, and Kloey Alexandra born in 2010.

As longtime NSYNC fans know, Joey, Justin, and the rest of the group share a bond like no other. The twosome got together with fellow boy band members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick in the mid ’90s. The group rose to international fame, and their loyal fan base has been devoted to them ever since. Fans cannot wait to see when the two can get back together again!

Season 3 of Common Knowledge premieres Monday, May 17, at 5:30pm on The Game Show Network.