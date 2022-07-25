JoJo Siwa Shades Candace Cameron Bure as The ‘Rudest’ Celebrity She’s Ever Met

JoJo Siwa has spilled some tea. The 19-year-old Dance Moms alum happily took to TikTok on July 24 to take part in a viral trend that encourages users to describe some of their best and worst celebrity interactions, and with a mischievous grin, JoJo, who was standing outside in a blue bikini top, quickly turned her phone around to show a photo of Full House and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, 46, as the “rudest” celebrity she ever met. JoJo did not explain why her experience with Candace was so sour. HollywoodLife reached out to Candace’s rep but did not receive an immediate response.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge next revealed the “nicest” celebrity she’s met is Miley Cyrus and also showed a photo of Zendaya as her celebrity crush. JoJo has been quite open about her adoration for the Hannah Montana alum, 29, and raved about her after meeting her in March 2020. “sometimes the worst days turn into the best days! i wasn’t having the best day today and then…. THIS. Miley is the reason why i’m doing what i’m doing today,” she began in a sweet post that showed her smiling and throwing up a peace sign alongside Miley, who was displaying a winky face and had her tongue sticking out. “since DAY 1 i’ve loved her, she has been my inspiration since i was 2 years old. today i met miley and had the best conversation of my life with her. this is a day that i never thought would happen. and now a day that i will never forget. @mileycyrus you are a golden human and i’m so happy that i met you and you we’re so nice! Thank you for being you, you turned my life around today. i love you.”

JoJo also reflected on the moment in an interview with Access Hollywood. “She is obviously why I’m doing what I’m doing today. I mean, I was obsessed with Hannah Montana from such a young age and, you know, you never know what someone’s going to be like in person and when they turn out to be so amazing, it’s just incredible,” she gushed.

The teen sensation also revealed the “celebrity that did [her] dirty” in the honest TikTok, which happened to be Spongebob Squarepants. While there is no known public beef between JoJo and Spongebob, the star has been open about her disappointment with Nickelodeon. For instance, the company did not offer her a seat at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, even though she’s a Nickelodeon staple and was nominated for the Favorite Social Media Star award. Her fans were quick to note her absence, which she addressed via a video post to Instagram. “A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight, and the answer is very simple. I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why but just didn’t get an invite,” she revealed.

A few months prior, however, JoJo called out Nickelodeon for treating her as “only a brand” while she revealed she was told she did not have the right to perform some of the songs she had helped write while on tour. “I go out on tour in January. My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs)… Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet, per E! News. “There is no reason that this music should not be included. Working for a company as a real human being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not,” she said in a second tweet.

However, it seems that JoJo has since moved on from her upset with Nickelodeon, as she revealed she still feels “loyal” to them in a June interview with TODAY. “I’m a loyal human, and I like to be a good person. It’s hard when somebody does not nice things and doesn’t treat you the way that you deserve and the way that a human should be treated,” she explained before announcing things are “okay” between her and the children’s television network. “Things come up. Things go down. Right now, I’m okay, they’re okay.” She concluded, “We’re working. We’re good. Nobody wants to be mad, continue to fight, to be sad. Everyone wants to get along and that’s kind of the policy that I live by and that I choose to live by.”