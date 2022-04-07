Kid’s Choice Awards: Who’s Hosting This Year’s Show?

Nickelodeon’s beloved award show will be back on April 9, slime and all. Find out who’s hosting this year’s ceremony, and get a refresher on the most recent hosts.

It’s almost time to get slimed. The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards are airing on Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski are hosting the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. The dynamic duo already have natural chemistry, as seen in HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE promo that shows Miranda sliming Rob. So epic!

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards nominations were revealed on March 9. Your favorite stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and more are among the TV and movie nominees this year. Music stars like Cardi B, Lady Gaga,Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and The Weeknd scored nominations as well. For the first time ever, the show will feature a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars. The awards show will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channel.

We can’t wait to see Miranda and Rob host the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. There’s been so many great hosts in years past, and we rounded up the most recent five hosts, plus details about each ceremony, below.

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson hosted the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards. The show was held mostly in-person, though some of the presenters, winners, and performers appeared virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Justin Bieber, who had the most nominations, at five, performed several songs. BTS was the biggest winner of the night with three awards.

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice hosted the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards. The show was held entirely virtually out of safety precautions amidst the pandemic. Chance the Rapper was initially supposed to host, but was replaced with the Victorious actress. Nickelodeon gave a $1 million donation to the No Kid Hungry charity. The most awards of the night went to Shawn Mendes, Avengers: Endgame, Stranger Things, and Frozen II, with two each.

DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled hosted the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards. Migos performed at the ceremony. Avengers: Infinity War had the most nominations with ten. It won two awards, which tied the Marvel film for the most wins for the night with Ariana Grande and Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation. The celebrities that were slimed included Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Janelle Monae, Adam Sandler and more.

John Cena

John Cena is a two-time Kids’ Choice Awards host. He hosted the 2017 AND the 2018 ceremonies. At his second hosting gig, Mel B, JoJo Siwa, Heidi Klum, and more stars were slimmed. Taylor Swift had the most nominations, with three, but Jumanji: Welcome the Jungle and Stranger Things were the biggest winners of the night. At the 2017 ceremony, John was slimmed alongside Demi Lovato, Chris Pratt, and Kevin Hart. Justin Timberlake led the nomination pack at seven total, but he failed to win any awards that year.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton was the host of the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards. The country superstar was slimmed at the end of the show, while Fifth Harmony was slimmed while collecting the “Best Female Group” award. Winners included Will Ferrell for Favorite Movie Actor, Jennifer Lawrence for Favorite Movie Actress, Star Wars: The Force Awakens for Favorite Movie, and The Voice for Favorite Talent Competition.