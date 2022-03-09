Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 Nominees: Elizabeth Olsen, Hailee Steinfeld & More — Exclusive

Get ready for a slime-filled good time. HL is EXCLUSIVELY revealing 5 categories of nominees for the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards. From Elizabeth Olsen to Tom Brady, many of your faves scored nominations.

The most fun awards show of the year is right around the corner! Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 will air live on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. The show will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski. For the first time ever, the show will feature a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports, and more.

HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal 5 categories of KCA nominees: Favorite Female TV Star (Family), Favorite Male TV Star (Family), Favorite Family TV show, Favorite Female Sports Star, and Favorite Male Sports Star. The rest of the nominations will be announced on March 9. Your iCarly faves and many Marvel stars are among the nominees revealed:

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision)

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, Black-ish, Grown-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, iCarly)

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, Cobra Kai)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision

The Flash

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and the Nick Jr. channel. All night long, KCA slimings will be front and center, dousing celebrity correspondents, landmarks, schools across the U.S. and more, with an on-screen running tally for kids at home. This year’s show will also feature Nickelodeon’s signature blimp as it ventures into the metaverse with celebrity avatars; second-screen content; live voting where fans stay in control; and the ability to stream the show live across all platforms.

Starting March 9, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone, and Android devices in the U.S. starting next week. International fans can cast votes via the web. Musical performances will be announced at a later date.