‘iCarly’ Season 2 Trailer Teases A Carly & Freddie Romance & More — Watch

‘iCarly’ is returning for season 2 on April 8. The first trailer was unveiled on March 2 and teased the long-awaited Carly and Freddie romance. Is it finally going to happen?!

Carly, Freddie, Spencer, and the rest of the gang are back for the highly-anticipated second season of iCarly. The trailer gives fans glimpses at the wild and fun shenanigans to come, as well as possibly romance! A group of fans tells Carly and Freddie that they’ve been “waiting years” for them to get together.

At one point, the group chants for Carly and Freddie to kiss! Someone even has a sweatshirt that says “Creddie Forevvie.” Carly and Freddie have been the ultimate will-they-or-won’t-they pair since the show’s original run.

That could finally change in season 2. However, Freddie is seen kissing someone who is not Carly in the trailer. Cue the slow burn! “I could never do this show without you,” Carly sweetly tells Freddie in the trailer.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nathan Kress ahead of the season 1 finale, and he was totally open to whatever direction Carly and Freddie’s relationship goes in.

“I think at this point we’re the definition of a slow burn if it does go that way,” Nathan said. “Because this wick has been burning for a long time to the point where you do start to wonder, has there been sort of capitulation in the relationship where they just say, ‘You know what? If it hasn’t happened by now, it’s probably not going to happen.’ They could go that route, I don’t know. They could say, ‘We’re just such good friends. Let’s not do this.’ Or they could say, ‘We’re such good friends. We belong together. We’ve been in each other’s lives for this long. What are we doing?’ There’s an equal possibility that it could go either way.”

The 10-episode second season of iCarly picks up right after the first season ended, with Carly refocusing her attention on her friends and family following her romantic complications, all while working to boost her revived web channel. Spencer and Harper must also navigate new personal and career developments, while Freddie balances raising Millicent with a new app and a new girlfriend.

Season 2 will also reunite Miranda Cosgrove with her Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck, who will play Carly’s manager Paul. “That’s always so fun to get to work with friends, and when he said he was up for doing one that made me feel so good,” Miranda told HollywoodLife.

iCarly season 2 will premiere with two all-new episodes on April 8. The series airs exclusively on Paramount+.