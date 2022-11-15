Jodie Sweetin Seemingly Shades Candace Cameron Bure After Gay Marriage Diss

Jodie Sweetin, 40, let JoJo Siwa know she doesn’t agree with Candace Cameron Bure‘s lack of support for the LGBTQIA+ community, in a new comment. The Full House star showed support for the 19-year-old singer, who shared an Instagram post condemning the 46-year-old actress’ decision to join the Great American Family Network, which will only focus on showcasing “traditional marriage” in Christmas movies, and it brought on a lot of responses from followers. “You know I love you,” Jodie wrote to JoJo before adding two red heart emojis.

In the post, JoJo, who came out as gay in 2021, called Candace’s decision “rude and hurtful” and expressed disbelief over the whole situation. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” she wrote.

Once Jodie responded to JoJo’s opinion, others responded with mixed reactions. “@jodiesweetin I always liked Stephanie more than DJ anyway,” one follower wrote, referring to Jodie and Candace’s Full House roles as Stephanie and D.J., respectively. “@jodiesweetin thank you for being the amazing human you are and being so loving/inclusive ❤️,” another wrote before a third pointed out Jodie’s friendship with Candace. “@jodiesweetin thought you a candace were friends. grew up together. but you still take the side of someone you barely know just because they have the same viewpoint as you,” the person shared.

Jodie and JoJo’s comments comes after Candace, herself, spoke out about her new contract with the network, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. When talking about how she wants to put Christian romance back in Christmas movies by joining the Great American Family network, she explained that the features she’ll work on “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” As chief creative officer of the network, she also said that there are no plans to include same-sex couple in the upcoming holiday flicks.

This isn’t the first time that Candace and JoJo have had a headline-making feud. The latter previously called the former the “rudest celebrity” she’s “ever met,” in a TikTok video and Candace took to social media to share a video in which she revealed she talked to JoJo and personally apologized to her for a previous moment she didn’t take time to meet her at an event. JoJo recently admitted she’s “moved on” since the situation went public and wants to put it behind her. “I’ll be honest, I haven’t spoken to her at all since the whole thing,” she told ET in Oct. “I think she’s alive and thriving. I think I’m alive and thriving.”