Jodie Sweetin ‘Disappointed’ Her Movie Was Sold To Candace Cameron Bure Led Great American Family Channel

Jodie Sweetin shared that she was “surprised” that her upcoming movie Craft Me A Romance was sold to the Great American Family channel in a statement to People on Friday, Aug. 11. While her former on-screen sister from Full House Candace Cameron Bure is the chief content officer, Jodie shared that she was upset about the sale, but she had a plan. “I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations,” she told the magazine.

Jodie, 41, admitted that she didn’t know what network bought the movie before learning it was Great American Family. “Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” she told People. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

The Great American Family channel (and Candace) faced much backlash when the Full House star had said that the network would “keep traditional marriage at the core” in a 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal. Many people believed that Candace’s comments were a slight against the LGBTQ+ community.

In the aftermath of Candace’s comments, Jojo Siwa, who had previously feuded with her, reignited her beef to call out her comments on Instagram, and Jodie showed support for Jojo. “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with the intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” the social media star said.

Jodie commented on the post, “You know I love you,” which some perceived as a diss towards her Full House sister. Shortly after the drama, Candace unfollowed Jodie on Instagram. Following the backlash, Candace released a lengthy statement on social media. “I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do,” she wrote. “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”