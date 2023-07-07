Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back At Claim She Was Homophobic On ‘Fuller House’ Set

Candace Cameron Bure released a statement responding to Miss Benny’s claim that she tried to have her character Casey removed from Fuller House on Thursday, July 6. Candace disputed the allegation that she tried to have Miss Benny’s character Casey—the first gay character in the Full House franchise—removed from the show in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Miss Benny, 24, posted a TikTok video responding to a fan, who asked her about homophobia on the set of Fuller House, asking if Candace, 47, had been homophobic. Benny didn’t name Candace in the clip, referring only to a character on the show. “One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly ‘not for the girls’ if that makes sense? I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person, allegedly, was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” she said. “I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically.”

Miss Benny continued and claimed that she only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters during the two weeks she was working on the show. She ultimately expressed how she couldn’t believe that LGBTQ+ young people had to stand up to adults. “A positive is I had a really fun time actually shooting the show with the other actors who were willing to talk to me, and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamorous on Netflix. So, everything happens for a reason,” she said. “Continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

In her statement, Candace denied trying to have her removed. “I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” she told ET. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters.”

Candace also explained that she didn’t share any scenes with Miss Benny, and that was why they didn’t talk on set. She also complimented the actress’s performance. “I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show,” she said. “I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

This hasn’t been the first time that the Full House star has faced backlash. The star was subjected to much criticism after she joined the Great American Family channel, and said that her Christmas movies would “keep traditional marriage at the core.” Many stars called her out, including Jojo Siwa, who had previously feuded with the actress calling her the “rudest celebrity I’ve ever met,” although they reconciled following the comment.

Following the GAF backlash, Candace released a statement, sharing love and promising for diversity on the channel. “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you,” she said. “People of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support.”