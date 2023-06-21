Miss Benny: 5 Things To Know About The Standout Star Of Netflix’s ‘Glamorous’

Miss Benny is an actor, model, and singer.

Miss Benny stars in the new Netflix show Glamorous.

Miss Benny is queer and non-binary.

Miss Benny is on their way to becoming a superstar. The 24-year-old actor, singer, and model stars in the new Netflix series Glamorous, alongside Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall. Miss Benny plays a gender-nonconforming queer makeup artist in the series. In real life, Miss Binary is non-binary, and uses they/them pronouns. This acting role is a dream come true for Miss Benny.

So, who is Miss Benny? Here’s everything you need to know about the talented breakout star of Glamorous.

Miss Benny plays Marco in Glamorous.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miss Benny described their character Marco Mejia as “an out-and-proud-living homosexual.” In the series that debuts June 22, Marco is working as a part-time department store makeup artist, when they land a life-changing job as the assistant to beauty mogul Madolyn Addison, played by Kim Cattrall. Miss Benny, who is a huge Sex and the City fan, told THR that they “cried” when they found out they were going to work with Kim.

Miss Benny is from Texas.

Miss Benny was born in Dallas, Texas, and grew up in Denton, Texas. They began studying and working as an actor at the age of 11, according to their IMDb profile. Miss Benny has lived in LA since breaking through in Hollywood.

Miss Benny is a rising TV star.

Miss Benny was on several hit shows before Glamorous. They appeared in Fuller House on Netflix, Love, Victor on Hulu, and American Horror Stories on FX on Hulu. Miss Benny has a voice role in the animated series Craig of the Creek on Cartoon Network.

Miss Benny also models and sings.

Miss Benny is a person of many talents! Their career actually started on YouTube where they posted music covers. Miss Benny released their first original song, “Little Game”, in 2014. They’ve continued to find success as a singer, releasing their first EP, Swelter, on June 2, 2023.

Miss Benny also does modeling, and they document their work on their Instagram. Miss Benny has modeled for many brands including NME magazine.

Miss Benny is queer.

Miss Benny identifies as queer and non-binary. In 2018, Miss Benny said in an interview with Them that their sexuality has “always been a blurry thing.” They also explained that they changed their name to Miss Benny because it’s “slightly masculine but still feminine.”