Kim Cattrall, 66, Reveals She Battles Aging In Every Way: ‘You Want To Look Like You’

Kim Cattrall, 66, opened up about the aging process, in a new interview with The Sunday Times. The actress, who is reportedly returning as her beloved Sex and the City character Samantha Jones in the series’ revival And Just Like That, admitted she no longer just “embraces aging,” as she once said in her 40s, but now “battles” it. “I’m in my sixties now and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can,” she told the outlet while also mentioning the different treatment options aging people have.

“There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you,” she said before adding that the key to the best options is having “the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon.”

Kim also said that her own take on aging and the treatments for it has to do with her career as an actress. “I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself,” she said.

Back in 2011. Kim said she wasn’t afraid of aging, in an interview with the Daily Mail. “I look at people like Judi Dench, who’s in her 70s, and I think, ‘What the hell am I frightened of?,’ she said at the time. “In my life and career I want to embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting.”

Kim’s comments about aging come just a few days after she made major headlines for her return to the Sex and the City series through the second season of its revival. The New York Post reported that she already filmed a cameo scene “in a town car in a parking garage near Silvercup Studios in Queens, where interiors for the series are shot.” Despite the appearance, the outlet further reported that she hasn’t reconciled with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, whom she’s had a public feud with over the years.

She filmed the scene, which reportedly takes place during a phone conversation with Sarah’s character Carrie Bradshaw, “without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.” A source also told the Post that the scene leads to “a cliffhanger that’s gonna get people to come back for Season 3.”