Lori Loughlin’s ‘Full House’ Cast ‘There For Her’ As She Puts On ‘Brave Face’ Amid College Admissions Drama

As Lori Loughlin awaits trial in the college admissions scandal, her ‘Full House’ cast has her back as they’ve reached out to her.

Lori Loughlin, 55, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, went into virtual hiding after their March arrests and subsequent not guilty pleas in the college admissions bribery scandal. And that has their best pals worried. “Lori Loughlin has had a very challenging time in the wake of this entire scandal. Several of her closest friends have been worried because she has always been the kind of friend to always want to get together and never miss a text, but things have changed,” a source close to the former Full House actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Good friend and former Full House co-star John Stamos, 56, has spoken out on Lori’s behalf, saying that the two are still close. “She truly appreciated John speaking out, but to be honest, many of the Full House crew haven’t heard from her nearly as much as they used to and that has truly worries them. But they let her know constantly they’re there for her. No matter what, they will all keep checking in and not turn their backs on her, ever. They all still reach out even though she doesn’t respond like she used to,” our insider continues.

“I gotta be careful,” John said during an interview with GQ, published on August 28. “I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it.” When asked if he was still close with Lori he answered “Yes” and added, “And I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out, It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still.”

“Lori tries her best to put on a brave face and strong front, but it’s clear she’s worried. She still seems to feel that what she did is no different than what others do for their children, she’s just being singled out because she’s famous. She loves her daughters more than anything and has always just wanted to give them everything she could,” our source adds. Lori and Mossimo stand accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to USC coaches to admit their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20,to the university as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a student athlete.