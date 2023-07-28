JoJo Siwa Doesn’t Regret Candace Cameron Bure Beef: ‘I Gotta Stand Up For My People’

Jojo Siwa admitted that she was “okay” calling out Candace Cameron Bure, especially after the Fuller House actress faced much backlash for comments about the LGBTQIA+ community. Jojo, 20, opened up about her beef with Candace, 47, in a new podcast interview on The Viall Files podcast on Thursday, July 27.

Jojo explained that as Candace faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community over comments she’d made about “keep[ing] traditional marriage at the core” of movies she was making, she felt like her anger at her was justified. “I wish she was able to be a little more open, more accepting,” she told host Nick Viall. “I’m okay with calling her out the way I did. For a while, I regretted it. But, after I found out that article about her not wanting anything to do with LGBQTIA, that’s my people. You know what I mean? I gotta stand up for my people. That’s messed up.”

After a producer read Candace’s comments from her Wall Street Journal interview, Jojo pointed out exactly what she took issue with. “Why is LGBTQIA not allowed to be good, loving, Christian? You can be gay and look up to the Lord! Why not? That’s where it’s like, ‘Homegirl, just go make your movie,'” she said.

Jojo and Candace’s feud began when the Dance Moms alum claimed that Candace was the “rudest celebrity” she had met in a July 2022 TikTok. She claimed that the Fuller House star had snubbed her for a photo on a red carpet when she was a preteen. While Jojo shaded the actress a few times amid their original beef, they seemed like they eventually moved past it when Candace eventually apologized.

The feud was reignited when Candace spoke about partnering with the Great American Family channel in a WSJ interview in November 2022. At the time, she said the channel would “keep traditional marriage at the core,” which many believed to be a slight against Hallmark for including more LGBTQ+ couples in their films. Jojo criticized her once again. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do. But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh**ty,” Jojo said in a People interview after the fact. Following the backlash, Candace released a statement saying she “loves” all people.