Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos

Candace Cameron Bure stepped out in Los Angeles after apologizing to JoJo Siwa. The actress, 46, rocked a pair of denim daisy dukes with a white tank top as she headed into an office building on Wednesday, July 27. The Full House star channeled Alicia Silverstone‘s Clueless character with a yellow plaid cardigan which she wore open over top of the outfit, with a burgundy bag over her shoulder.
She appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled for cameras, despite drama with JoJo, 19, in recent days. Candace, who is best known for playing DJ Tanner on the iconic ’90s television series, put her blonde hair up in a curly ‘up-do, showing off her silver hoop earrings. She stayed breezy with cozy white slides on her feet, hanging onto a tortoise pair of glasses and a white water bottle.
Earlier this week, teen idol JoJo made waves when she said Candace was the “rudest celebrity” she had met in a July 24 TikTok. For her part, Candace was quick to apologize with a lengthy message via Instagram. “I broke your 11-year-old heart. … Ugh. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry,” she said. “Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter because I know if anyone crosses my kids, you know momma bear comes out,” she added.
JoJo has since reacted to the apology. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” the Dance Moms alum said to Page Six on July 27, further explaining the scenario afte. “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human…I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” JoJo clarified.