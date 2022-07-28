Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos

Candace Cameron Bure stepped out in Los Angeles after apologizing to JoJo Siwa. The actress, 46, rocked a pair of denim daisy dukes with a white tank top as she headed into an office building on Wednesday, July 27. The Full House star channeled Alicia Silverstone‘s Clueless character with a yellow plaid cardigan which she wore open over top of the outfit, with a burgundy bag over her shoulder.

She appeared to be in good spirits as she smiled for cameras, despite drama with JoJo, 19, in recent days. Candace, who is best known for playing DJ Tanner on the iconic ’90s television series, put her blonde hair up in a curly ‘up-do, showing off her silver hoop earrings. She stayed breezy with cozy white slides on her feet, hanging onto a tortoise pair of glasses and a white water bottle.

Earlier this week, teen idol JoJo made waves when she said Candace was the “rudest celebrity” she had met in a July 24 TikTok. For her part, Candace was quick to apologize with a lengthy message via Instagram. “I broke your 11-year-old heart. … Ugh. I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry,” she said. “Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I’m sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter because I know if anyone crosses my kids, you know momma bear comes out,” she added.

According to Candace Cameron Bure, everything is "all good" between the actress and JoJo Siwa after Siwa pegged her as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. Siwa posted a video on TikTok over the weekend that went viral in which she shared a photo of Bure, but no details about how she was rude. It had the internet trying to theorize what happened between the former "Dancing With the Stars" contestants that could have caused drama. On Tuesday, Cameron Bure posted a video on her verified Instagram account explaining that she was "shocked" by the designation. "I had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend," Cameron Bure said. "My publicist contacted her manager and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened." She said she was able to speak with Siwa and asked what had happened because as far as Cameron Bure could recall, they had had a "great" time meeting on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Cameron Bure said the singer and former "Dance Moms" star was at first hesitant to tell her why she felt slighted by Cameron Bure since she was just participating in a TikTok trend and "didn't think it was a big deal." But the "Fuller House" star said they kept talking. "She said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, "Can I have a picture with you?" and you said to me, "Not right now." And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'" Cameron Bure recalled Siwa explaining. She said the now 19-year-old Siwa told her, "You weren't even mean and I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11." "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I

JoJo has since reacted to the apology. “You know, I had a rough experience when I was little. I was 11, and I was a big, big fan, and I wanted to take a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” the Dance Moms alum said to Page Six on July 27, further explaining the scenario afte. “I will say because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean that she is an awful human…I think it just was an inconvenient time for her, and little 11-year-old me was just so pumped up and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever,” JoJo clarified.