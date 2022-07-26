Candace Cameron Bure Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Trusting The Lord’ After JoJo Siwa’s Diss

Candace Cameron Bure is not unafraid to share her faith – she lists herself as a “sister in Christ” on her Instagram bio. So, it’s unclear if the Bible verse she posted to her IG Story after JoJo Siwa called her “the rudest celebrity I’ve met” was in response to Jojo’s diss or just Candace, 46, spreading the word. “Trust The Lord Always,” read the message shared by the Fuller House alum, along with a note that it came from Isaiah 26:4 in the Christian bible. “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock,” the quote goes, according to BibleHub, depending on the Bible version.

In addition to the quote, Candace shared a link to her appearance on a “Celebrity Game Night” hosted by Christmas Is Not Cancelled, a “series of giving campaigns featuring family-friendly celebrities and community building.” She competed on “Team DARLINGS” with Lacey Chabert and Jen Lilley to go up against “TEAM HUNKS,” aka Marcus Rosner, Trevor Donovan, and Kevin McGarry.

It’s likely that Candace turned the other cheek following JoJo Siwa’s diss. While partaking in a TikTok trend, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum listed some of her best and worst encounters with celebs. When naming the “Rudest celebrity I’ve met,” JoJo – with a mischievous look on her face –flashed a photo of Candace. JoJo also said that SpongeBob Squarepants was the celebrity that did her “dirty,” hinting at her falling-out with Nickelodeon. In September 2021, she tweeted that the network “told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from [The J Team, her movie musical] into my show. These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???”

Jojo also named her celebrity crush — Zendaya — and that the “nicest” celeb she’s ever met is Miley Cyrus. JoJo has been vocal about her love for Miley, 29, in the past, specifically the time she met her in March 2020. “Miley is the reason why I’m doing what I’m doing today,” wrote JoJo. “Since DAY 1, I’ve loved her, she has been my inspiration since I was 2 years old. … [Miley], you are a golden human and I’m so happy that I met you, and you were so nice! Thank you for being you, you turned my life around today. I love you.”