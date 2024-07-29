Candace Cameron Bure ‘Sad’ About Olympics Opening Ceremony

Image Credit: Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure waisted no time in giving her opinion on the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, after the organization resembled the Last Supper in its performance.

The sporting event was inclusive and featured drag queens seated at a long table, reminiscent of the Last Supper. According to the Olympics website, they stated, “The Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games will be bold, original, and unique. On 26 July 2024, Paris 2024 will offer an Opening Ceremony that is certain to join the most memorable moments in Olympic history.”

Though the organization has not made any comments on the reference, they previously mentioned how they are very inclusive, making sure that all communities are heard wether that be for athletes or performers. “The goal is to offer a safe, inclusive and equitable environment for all athletes, including those who may experience discrimination because of their gender identity, gender expression, physical appearance and/or sex characteristics,” they stated.

The 48-year-old actress took it to Instagram to reveal how it made her “so sad” being that she is of the Christian faith and how “God” should not be “mocked.” “I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God’s heart and I just think about all the people that gave rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the gospel of Jesus Christ and in the Bible in Galatians it says God is not mocked…” she voiced in her video.

Cameron has been vocal about her strong religious beliefs before and has caused a bit of controversy online for speaking up which not everyone abides by. Her Great American Family TV project completely left the LGBTQ+ community behind when it came to creating films about families on the media channel.

The Full House actress captioned her six minute video, “Since posting, many have tried to correct me saying it wasn’t about an interpretation of DaVinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus; who is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes etc. I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it.”