Megan Fox Sparks Pregnancy Rumors In MGK Music Video

Though Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have had an on-and-off relationship, they recently gave fans a glimpse of what life might look like if they were expecting.

The 34-year-old singer released “Lonely Road” alongside Jelly Roll, featuring their respective partners – the Jennifer’s Body actress and Bunnie XO. In the music video, both couples are depicted trying to get pregnant and achieve financial stability. Throughout the video, Megan Fox shows off a baby bump, and Colson Baker (MGK’s real name) is seen kissing her belly.

Towards the end of the video, they welcome a baby girl. The ending credits included “Introducing: Baby Violet Leika” as one of the main roles, sparking further speculation.

Though the couple has not commented on the pregnancy rumors, they were spotted at the Michael Rubin White party where Megan was photographed with no visible bump.

“Lonely Road” reportedly refers to the couple’s previous miscarriage. According to Patrick VDV, a content creator, the song encapsulates grief and relates to “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

Megan Fox spoke to People about her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Dangerous, referencing the miscarriage, “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately… trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’.”

One of her poems describes the emotions she felt during her miscarriage: “There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed. Do you think that if she could have she would have left a suicide note?”

She added: “I close my eyes / and imagine / holding you tight against my chest / as they rip you from my insides.” She adds, “I will pay any price / tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Megan was previously married to actor Brian Austin Greene, with whom she shares three children– Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Colson Baker is a parent to daughter Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.