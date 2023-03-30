Jelly Roll’s Wife: Everything To Know About Bunnie XO & The Pair’s Relationship

Jelly Roll is a country rapper climbing the charts since 2011

The musician was nominated for three CMT Music Awards in 2023

He married Bunnie OX in 2016 and has 2 children from previous relationships

Jelly Roll has been taking over the country rap music game and it’s in no small thanks to his gorgeous wife, Bunnie XO! Bunnie has been the musician’s support system since the get-go and the couple are finally seeing their teamwork come to fruition at the 2023 CMT Awards, where Jelly will be performing and hoping to win one of the three nominations for his single “Son of a Sinner”: Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year.

“She’s my best friend, man. She really is,” Jelly said of Bunnie to Music Mayhem Magazine. “She’s supported me. She helped me get my music career really up and going.” Let’s take a look at the woman, the myth, the legend… Bunnie XO, below!

Bunnie Hosts A Major Podcast

With a reported 6-year age gap and Jelly born in 1986, it appears Bonnie was born in 1992, per Taste of Country Nights. The outlet reported Bunnie as an “exotic model/host” and a “high school dropout who kick-started her career on YouTube.” She parlayed the success into an even more successful podcast called The Dumb Blonde Podcast.

Of course, her social media footprint is no slouch either. Bunnie boasts over 900k followers on her Instagram!

Bunnie & Jelly’s Meet-Cute

Jelly Roll married Bunnie, real name Bunnie DeFord, in Aug. 2016 after reportedly first meeting at one of his shows in Las Vegas, NV., according to Music Mayhem. “We hit it off,” Jelly Roll said, adding, “She said she fell in love with the saddest eyes in the room.”

The meet-cute was electric, to say the least, according to the rapper. “I felt her soul,” he explained. “When I hugged her, I could just feel the genuineness of her. I could tell it wasn’t an act.”

She Loves That Jelly Loves Her ‘Weirdness’

The couple are really cute together and even their ‘weirdness’ works with each other! Bunnie shared a sweet clip of the pair sitting together at a table at a wedding and they immediately begin vibing off each other. Check out the clip, captioned, ‘Find someone who matches your weird’, above!

Bunnie Is Stepmother To Jelly’s Kids

Jelly was a father of two before his path collided with Bunnie. A previous relationship resulted in a son named Noah Buddy DeFord, who was born in 2016, and a different romance resulted in his daughter Bailee Ann DeFord being welcomed in May 2008.

“[Bunnie] helped me raise my daughter,” Jelly Roll told Music Mayhem. “We’ve had custody of her for the last nine years. It just takes a real selfless person to help raise a child they didn’t birth.” The outlet reported Bunnie is also stepmother to Noah.

Jelly Called One Of Bunnie’s Ex ‘Abusive’

“She was with some abusive douchebag, and they came to a show, and we were backstage,” Jelly Roll said of first meeting Bunnie during an interview with King and the Sting and the Wing Clips. “They split, and I’m not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers. We had mutual friends. She said, ‘Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.'” And the rest is herstory!