Blake Lively Responds to Taylor Swift Post Revealing Godmother Title

UPDATE, Friday, July, 26: Blake Lively has no notes for Taylor Swift after her post supporting Ryan Reynolds‘ new movie Deadpool & Wolverine, out today, Friday, July 26.

After Swift took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt sentiment with a cheeky twist about seeing Reynolds’ hard work pay off for his and Hugh Jackman‘s new film, Lively thanked her best friend and the godmother to her kids for “honoring my guy(s).”

“I couldn’t have said it better myself,” she wrote over a repost of Swift’s original Instagram Story on Thursday, July 25. “Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour.”

Taylor Swift shares Deadpool & Wolverine endorsement and Blake Lively responds to the Ryan Reynolds praise. pic.twitter.com/a7SKhFrYVN — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) July 25, 2024

Swift, in her first post, offered up an endorsement by alerting the world that Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters Friday, along with a link to buy tickets for those who “like things that are unspeakably awesome.” But most fans remained fixated on the subtle addition that she called the Free Guy star “my godkids’ sperm donor.”

It was not previously known that Swift had an official role as the godparent of her famous pals’ four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, born in 2023. Reynolds recently joked with E! News about her being their babysitter, albeit an expensive one, and Swift gave her godkids a shoutout when they attended her Eras Tour show in Madrid.

“I have to say that on folklore,” she told the crowd, which included Blake and her kids, on May 29, “some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty.”

imagine having blake lively as mom, taylor swift as auntie, ryan reynolds as dad and being part of folklore! james, betty and inez are the luckiest kidspic.twitter.com/d2BTiHNWDG — blake lively comfort (@favserenate) May 13, 2023

Reynolds also revealed the name of his and Lively’s fourth baby while speaking at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City on Monday after keeping the child’s name a secret for some time.

Ahead of making the big reveal, Reynolds jokingly said they were waiting on Swift to “tell us what the child’s name will be” before sharing the news with the world.

“We always wait for Taylor,” Reynolds told Savannah Guthrie during a May interview on Today. “And I’ll say this, we’re still waiting, so Taylor, let’s maybe start [on that], you know. She’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy’s not a word I’d attach to Taylor.”

Original story continues below: