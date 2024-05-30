Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively & Ryan Reynold’s Kids a Shout-Out as She Plays ‘Betty’ in Madrid

Taylor Swift made sure that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds‘ kids had the best day. During her latest Eras Tour concert at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, the 34-year-old pop star shouted out her besties’ children while performing her song “Betty.” The track includes the names of the couple’s kids James, Inez and Betty. Blake, 36, and Ryan, 47, also share a fourth child, whose name has not been disclosed.

As seen in a viral TikTok video from the Wednesday, May 29, show, Taylor introduced “Betty” by saying, “I have to say that on Folklore some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty.”

Blake was seen cheering on the international pop icon from the crowd in various social media videos. For the event, the A Simple Favor actress wore a white button-down blouse and denim shorts. She also kept her hair down in a simple style.

Although Ryan wasn’t seen in several clips that were circulating online, he previously teased that he planning to go to Madrid to see Taylor perform. Earlier this month, the Deadpool actor said on Today with Hoda and Jenna that he was “about to go to the Madrid show.”

“Very excited. My wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now,” Ryan revealed. Co-host Savannah Guthrie then asked him whether Taylor included the name of his and Blake’s fourth child in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, following in the tradition from Folklore‘s “Betty.”

“Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics. So, just tell us this: is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on [The Tortured Poets Department]?” Savannah asked Ryan, to which he joked, “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is.”

Ryan continued, “I will say this: we’re still waiting. So, Taylor, let’s maybe start—she’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? ‘Lazy’s not a word that I attach to Taylor.”

Blake and Ryan welcomed their fourth child in early 2023.