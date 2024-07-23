Ryan Reynolds Reveals His & Blake Lively’s 4th Child’s Name at ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Premiere

The A-list couple shared the name of their new baby as the actor gave a speech ahead of the premiere of the third 'Deadpool' movie.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 22: Blake Lively (L) and Ryan Reynolds attend the "Deadpool & Wolverine" New York Premiere at the David Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Image Credit: GC Images

Ryan Reynolds revealed the name of his and Blake Lively’s youngest child as he gave a speech at the premiere of Deadpool and Wolverine in New York City on Monday, July 22. Before showing the movie, the actor, 47, took the stage alongside director Shawn Levy and some of his co-stars. During the speech, he revealed that their fourth child’s name is Olin, according to People.

As Ryan spoke at the David H. Koch Theater in Lincoln Center, he showed love to his wife, 36, and children. He complimented Blake’s look and then gushed about having all of his kids at the event. “Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” he quipped, per Today.”I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

Besides the joke about traumatizing his kids with the content of the movie, Ryan did admit that he was happy to get to share in the moment with all the people he loves most. “I love that my entire family is here,” he said to the audience.

Ryan didn’t reveal the sex of their fourth baby. The couple quietly welcomed their fourth child in February 2023. After Blake gave birth, the pair kept details about their baby private, but Ryan slowly opened up about adjusting to life with four little ones in interviews.

Since welcoming their fourth child, Ryan has also been joking about their family friend Taylor Swift babysitting for them. The popstar is close pals with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress, and even named characters in her song “Betty,” which Ryan recently revealed as his favorite, after Blake and her husband’s kids. The Deadpool star joked about Taylor babysitting their kids in a recent interview with E! News. “The cost of that is…I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost -insane-what-are-you-doing -I’m-no-longer-you’re-accountant,” he told the outlet.

