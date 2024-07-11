Ryan Reynolds Reveals His Favorite Taylor Swift Song With Special Meaning to Him

Image Credit: WireImage

If you have not noticed already, all three of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids – Inez, James, and Betty – are featured in Taylor Swift’s songs. The 47-year-old actor has been very supportive of the 34-year-old actress, as he attended some shows with his family.

The Deadpool actor recently gushed over his favorite song in an interview for Variety alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman and the film’s director Shawn Levy. During a fun game of how well they know each other, when asked Ryan’s favorite song, the 55-year-old Marvel actor responded with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” while the 55-year-old filmmaker guessed “The one that starts with ‘Gorgeous’.”

Their responses made Ryan chuckle, Hugh said, “You sang that to me in my face.”

“Betty” inspired the married couple to name their second youngest child this – their fourth kid’s name has not been revealed. The popstar herself even gave them a shoutout at her Madrid show, “I have to say that on Folklore…some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty.”

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is…I’ll say this we’re still waiting,” Ryan joked on the Today show earlier this year.

Taylor is recognized as a “Prolific writer” by Ryan, as she is constantly releasing new music as she works on more. Her most recent album The Tortured Poets Department released in April. The artist is currently on her European leg of her tour where her boyfriend Travis Kelce has been in attendance showing his support – and even performed on stage as a background dancer leading into one of her songs during the Tortured Poets set of the show during her Eras stop in London.

Many other celebrities like Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Patrick Mahomes, Bill Belichick have assisted her tour.

Her most recent show was in Amsterdam, where noted on her Instagram “three magical nights in Amsterdam!! Thank you to everyone who came to those shows, sang your hearts out and danced all night with us!”

Despite already having 11 albums and also re-recording them, she always keeps fans on her toes.