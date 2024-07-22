Ryan Reynolds Jokes Babysitter Taylor Swift Is ‘Getting Expensive’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has a great relationship with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kids — James, Inez, Betty, and their fourth child whose name has not been revealed.

The Reynolds family has been long time friends with the 34-year-old singer and have even attended her Eras tour.

Swift has been known to name the Hollywood couple’s children and hint at their names in her songs, The 47-year-old Deadpool actor bantered with E! News about the “Lover” singer being his kid’s babysitter, “The cost of that is…I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost -insane-what-are-you-doing -I’m-no-longer-you’re-accountant.’”

This comes shortly after speculation of either if Taylor or Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively will star as Lady Deadpool in Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine– also starring Hugh Jackman– when the recent trailer revealed a blonde-haired lady walking down in a red and black super suit.

“Please be Taylor Swift as lady Deadpool,” a fan hoped in the comment section on Marvel’s Instagram post.

Another user commented, “okay that’s Blake Lively.”

No one had denied nor confirmed this including director of the film Shawn Levy who recalled to Entertainment Tonight , “That is hardly confirmed nor denied in this interview…I’m going to literally walk about of the frame and save myself, otherwise Ryan’s taking a hit [out] on me.”

But the Marvel actor shortly set the record straight to E! News, “I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor…because she’s our friend—that is not in this film.” He did not mention anything about his wife taking on the role.

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good…Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” he added.

Taylor has held a special place for Ryan and Blake’s little ones, as she has showcased them in a past show where she recalled, “I have to say that on Folklore some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty.”