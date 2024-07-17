Jennifer Lopez Wears Wedding Ring After Spending 2nd Anniversary Apart From Ben Affleck

The "Let's Get Loud" singer was spotted with her wedding band on her finger as she went for a bike ride through the Hamptons.

July 17, 2024 12:51PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Jennifer Lopez is seen on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
West Hollywood, CA - Jennifer Lopez has lunch with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck at The Ivy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Violet Affleck BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their family arrive at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July bash at his Hamptons estate. Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss as they shop in Los Angeles. 20 May 2023 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA984345_038.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: GC Images

Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her wedding ring from Ben Affleck on as  the two marked their second anniversary on Tuesday, July 16. Despite spending the anniversary away from one another, J.Lo, 54, was spotted with her ring on in new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. The latest outing comes amid many rumors about marital issues for Bennifer.

Jennifer went out for a bike ride in the Hamptons on the date coinciding with her impromptu wedding to Ben, 51, in 2022. She kept her look pretty low-key. She sported a pair of white overalls and flip-flops for the casual cycle. Her hair was also styled up in a bun, showing off her hooped earrings. Eagle-eyed viewers also noticed that she was wearing her wedding ring on that finger, but this isn’t the first time that she’s been wearing the ring amid the relationship drama.

During many outings since the rumors surfaced, fans have been keeping an eye on Ben and J.Lo’s hands to see if they’ve ditched the rings or not. The Hustlers star has been alternating between wearing hers and not wearing hers in various posts and photos. Fans noticed that she was wearing her ring in a series of photos shared for the Fourth of July, even though Ben wasn’t seen in the photos.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jennifer Lopez attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
(Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rumors about Ben and Jennifer facing relationship issues began to circulate in the spring, when the Good Will Hunting actor was noticeably absent from the Met Gala, which J.Lo was a co-chair for, and the premiere of her new movie Atlas. Earlier in July, it was revealed that the couple had listed their Beverly Hills home for sale for $68 million.

While Bennifer have not been seen together many times since the rumors circulated, they were spotted a few times attending events for the Academy Award winner’s children. Back on Father’s Day, J.Lo also called Ben a “hero” in a moving tribute to the actor, which included a black-and-white headshot of his.

