Jennifer Lopez Posts Fourth of July Pics With Wedding Ring Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez, who is rumored to be heading for divorce with husband Ben Affleck, shared snaps on July 4 to celebrate independence day wearing her wedding ring.

The 54-year-old singer posted an Instagram carousel dressed in a white-and-blue striped button down blouse, khaki pants, matching hat and sandals as she posed in front of garden fields. The rock on her finger of course shined through the pictures with Louis Armstrong’s “Hello, Dolly!” playing in the background.

“Happy Fourth,” captioned the “Waiting for Tonight” hitmaker.

“Bennifer” has been on a rocky road this year, hence why they have not been spotted together at several events this year like J. Lo’s Atlas premiere or The Met Gala– which Jennifer co-chaired. Aside from this the 51-year-old actor was said to have moved out of his marital home in Los Angeles , as per a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments…They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are.”

In addition to the rumors, an insider shared to Page Six recently that the couple have been split since March but despite their downfalls the Gone Girl actor remains “very protective of Jennifer.”

“Jenny from the Block” went on to reveal via her newletters that she canceled her This Is Me…Now tour during this time period. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down…Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again…I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Though neither Jen or Ben – who have listed their home – have been vocal about their marital status, she did clap back at a reporter during a press conference event for Atlas in Mexico who asked for an update on the two. “You know better than that,” she expressed.