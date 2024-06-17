Jennifer Lopez Calls Husband Ben Affleck Her ‘Hero’ Amid Split Rumors in Father’s Day Tribute

Let’s get loud for Jennifer Lopez‘s sweet Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Ben Affleck! Despite the baseless breakup rumors that have circulated on social media about the pair, the 54-year-old “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker called the Good Will Hunting actor, 51, her “hero” in a public message.

“Our hero,” Jennifer wrote across a throwback black-and-white headshot of Ben via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 16. “Happy Father’s Day,” she added.

Ben is a stepdad to Jennifer’s kids, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For his part, Ben shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Over the past several weeks, Ben and Jennifer have been subjected to incessant rumors over their marital status. For nearly two months, they weren’t photographed in public together. However, in May, the spouses were spotted out and about in Los Angeles on several occasions.

Nevertheless, multiple outlets reported that the Gigli co-stars were living apart and were selling their home in Beverly Hills.

When asked about the breakup rumors at the premiere of Atlas, Jennifer told a reporter that they “know better than that.” The “On My Way” singer later canceled her 2024 tour, which fueled speculation that there was trouble in paradise.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Jennifer wrote in a statement via her OnTheJLo newsletter on May 31. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Live Nation also released a statement, noting that J. Lo was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Ben and Jennifer’s love dates back to the early 2000s. After they started dating in 2002, the couple got engaged but called it quits by early 2004. In 2021, they reunited and got re-engaged the following year. Over the summer of 2022, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in Las Vegas and held a formal wedding ceremony shortly thereafter with their families and friends.