Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Step Out for Family Outing: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are shutting down split rumors once again. The couple — who have recently been the focus of baseless breakup speculation — reportedly stepped out to support Ben’s son, Samuel, at his basketball game. Not only that, but the Good Will Hunting co-writer’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was in attendance, a new report claims. However, it’s unclear if she crossed paths with J. Lo, 54.

Per E! News, the 13 Going on 30 actress, 52, was seen at Samuel’s game. In addition to their 12-year-old son, Jennifer and Ben share Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, who introduced themself as Fin earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck In Los Angeles 😍 pic.twitter.com/kFxYS9pUYl — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@lopez_updates) June 3, 2024

As seen in a social media video, J. Lo and Ben were spotted walking into a YMCA in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 2. They even shared a quick kiss before walking into the building as cameras flashed. For the outing, Ben wore a dark red corduroy jacket, a matching tee and jeans, while Jennifer rocked a brown long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

The pair’s outing comes amid ongoing speculation over their relationship status. Multiple reports surfaced over the past few weeks claiming that Jennifer and Ben have been living separately and are hashing out marital issues.

On May 31, the “Jenny From the Block” artist announced the cancelation of her summer tour. According to a statement from Live Nation, Jennifer is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

The pop star also released a statement via her newsletter, OnTheJLo, that day, which read, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

While neither the Selena star nor the Oscar winner have publicly responded to the gossip surrounding their marriage, Jennifer was asked by a reporter at the premiere of her film Atlas what was going on between her and Ben.

“You know better than that,” she responded earlier this month, while her Atlas co-star, Simu Liu came to her defense by noting, “OK, we’re not doing that. Don’t come in here with that, please.”

Jennifer and Ben’s relationship began in 2002 and ended in 2004 when they broke off their engagement. Nearly 20 years later, they rekindled their love in 2021 and tied the knot the following year in Las Vegas. Over the summer of 2022, Jennifer and Ben exchanged vows in a formal wedding ceremony.