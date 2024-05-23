Jennifer Lopez Responds to Question About Ben Affleck Marriage: ‘You Know Better Than That’

Jennifer Lopez and her costars weren’t impressed with one question during a press event for their new film Atlas. While visiting Mexico City, Jennifer, 54, was asked by a reporter to address the chatter surrounding her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Before she could answer, however, her costar Simu Liu stepped in. “OK, we’re not doing that,” he said in footage shared via multiple social media accounts. “Thank you guys so much. We really appreciate it.”

Jennifer proceeded to share her disappointment that the topic was even being addressed. As she told the curious reporter, “You know better than that.” Continuing to support his costar, Simu, 35, added, “C’mon, don’t come in here with that.”

After the event, Jennifer appeared to be unbothered as she took to Instagram and posed for a photo shoot in her Chloé dress. “¡Viva Mexico! 🇲🇽 @NetflixLat @Netflix,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 22 while also showcasing her glam from JLo Beauty. “#Atlas in 3 Days.”

Ben, 51, and Jennifer’s relationship has been put under the spotlight in recent days as multiple reports stated they have been living apart. But on May 16, the couple were seen together in public wearing wedding rings.

As fans speculate about the pair’s relationship status, there is no denying the pair’s special love story. After rekindling their relationship in 2021 – nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement – the couple said “I do” in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022.

“We did it,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote in her On The JLo newsletter after the nuptials. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

While appearing in The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, Ben shared how his mindset shifted when they gave their romance a second chance.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ And then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask,” he said. “It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ We’re just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”