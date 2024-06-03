Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Subtly Shut Down Split Rumors in Latest Outing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed looking lovey-dovey amid divorce rumors in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, June 2. The 54-year-old singer — who dressed in a black long-sleeve top accompanied by blue jeans with a plaid coat hanging in her arm — was captured giving a kiss on the cheek to her 51-year-old husband – who wore a red graphic tee, blue jeans, and topped it off with a burgundy sweater.

The outing comes shortly after J. Lo announced she was cancelling her This Is Me…Now tour. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down…Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again…I love you all so much. Until next time…,” revealed the “Jenny From The Block” singer to her fans via her newsletter.

Live Nation piggy-backed off Jennifer to state on May 31, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

Along with the cancelation of her tour, speculation has skyrocketed around the status of “Bennifer.” The two tied the knot in July 2022 after being an item in the early 2000s, and have faced many ups-and-downs during in their marriage. “Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it. He feels like ups and downs are part of life and everyone has these moments…They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The source added that, “[Ben is] trying to do his best when it comes to his career, co-parenting, and being a good partner but feels overwhelmed,” the insider added. “Ben and Jen don’t want to get divorced and are saying they won’t, but their relationship is simply not working at this point…They aren’t done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy.”

Jennifer and Ben have been spotted many times without each other at recent events. The Gone Girl actor shares Violet, Fin (whose original name was Seraphina), and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. As for J. Lo, the singer shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.