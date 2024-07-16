Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage: What To Know About Their Rocky Relationship

Image Credit: GC Images

“Bennifer” has reached their second wedding anniversary but no love has been shown to celebrate the day which just adds more to the fuel of split rumors.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who were once Hollywood’s IT couple went from surrounding themselves with their kids from previous marriages to having a beautiful marital home that is now listed on the market,

The two have not made any public comment about their relationship.

“I Do” on July 16, 2022

The 54-year-old singer and her 51-year-old rekindled their romance and tied the knot in 2022 in Las Vegas. The two were eager to make their marriage real so they took a spontaneous trip to the “wedding capital of the world.” J. Lo shared on her news letter the following day, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world…”

Since their wedding day, they have been very supportive of one another including Jen who posts all his work and upcoming projects on her Instagram.

No Wedding Rings & Missing In Action

The two seemed to be living the happy married life until early this year where the Gone Girl actor was noticeably not attending events with his wife. This spring, J. Lo was a co-chair for the 2024 Met Gala and despite being one of the stars of that evening, he was nowhere in sight. In addition, she released her film Atlas in May, and Ben was not in attendance.

While many are wondering if they are together or not, neither have commented on the subject. But fans speculate at the possible divorce since they have been spotted in recent sightings without their wedding ring.

Marital Home Listed

It was confirmed by the real estate agency owned by Mauricio Umansky that their $68 million home in Beverly Hills is now on the market and consists of 24 bathrooms, 12 rooms, and a whole lot more. The two were said to have been living separately and focusing on their loved ones. Per People, ​​Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now…He seems OK. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”