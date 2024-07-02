Zayn Malik Reveals Daughter Khai, Thinks “Every Song Is His”

Image Credit: Getty Images

Zayn Malik has been enjoying fatherhood and the curiosity of his 3-year-old daughter Khai – whom he shares with Gigi Hadid.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar India released on Monday, July 1, the 31-year-old revealed that his little one has grown a love for his music and questions “Is my baba singing?” each time a song plays.

The “Pillowtalk” hitmaker became the third member of One Direction to become a father, – Louis Tomlinson was the first then went Liam Payne – the 29-year-old model welcomed Khai alongside Zayn in 2020. Despite the two being in a relationship for quite a while they split but co-parenting is what they prioritize.

“It goes by fast!…Being a father has only inspired me and made me a better human. My daughter is my whole life and has given me purpose,” he shared to the outlet.

Due to the musical background the artist has, he shared how Khai has grown a love for music during an interview on The Zach Sang Show . “She’s not expert-level, but she’s got a bit of rhythm when she’s hitting the drums and stuff… You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something,” he recalled.

Ever since his initial presence in the band, Zayn was always known to be the mysterious and quiet one and he recently shared in an interview with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show that his daughter helped boost his confidence: “When you have kids like you have to set an example of being able to step up and be a man or a woman of your word… I didn’t feel true to myself and I wanted to set a good example for her and with that in the back of my mind it pushes me to do things that I wouldn’t necessarily have done before…it’s for her not for me ,” he added.

Since his depature from the british boy group in 2015 – aside from being a father – he focused on his solo career and just last month in May released his fourth studio album called ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS (Z SIDES) which contains 20 songs including single “What I Am” that took his six years to finish. “