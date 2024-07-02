Sophie Turner Gets a Piggyback Ride From Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sta

Sophie Turner has moved on from her estranged husband Joe Jonas and has got the “Love Bug” again for new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

During a polo match on Saturday, June 29 the 28-year-old actress was spotted getting a piggyback ride from the 30-year-old — the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray — in photos that can be seen via Page Six.

The Game of Thrones actress chose a very casual look with a green and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, sandals, and topped off her look with sunglasses. Meanwhile her prince charming, wore a gray T-shirt, black shorts, sneakers, and accesorized himself with sunglasses and a blue cap.

Though she recently released a photo dump on Instagram captioned “sun, sex, and suspicious parents” which included snaps from that day, Peregrine who she has been dating since October 2023 did not appear in the post made on Monday, July 1, but was tagged in a photo included in the carousel.

The lovebirds’ outing comes shortly after Sophie’s filed for divorce from Joe — whom she shares Willa and Delphine with — in September 2023 after four years of marriage. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the then-couple noted in their joint statement.

Despite their separation the two have focused on co-parenting as she shared during an interview with British Vogue, “I think we’re doing the best we can…I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for”

As Sophie goes on with her love life, Joe briefly dated model Stormi Bree, and also found a way to cope with his divorce through music. “Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for/ being sad because you’re making the room uncomfortable/ OK I get it/ I know you’re feeling so miserable/ Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible… Even baddies get saddies and that’s the hardest truth/ Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do,” Joe lip synced to an upcoming song he teased in a TikTok video at the end of May.