Joe Jonas Teases New Song, Appearing to Reference Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas let fans in on his emotions following his divorce from Sophie Turner in a teaser of new music shared on Wednesday, May 29. “Even baddies get saddies,” captioned the 34-year-old singer on his TikTok video.

“Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for,” the music played as the middle Jonas was showcased riding a bike along a pathway surrounded by fields. “Stop being sad because you’re making the room uncomfortable/OK I get it/I know you’re feeling so miserable/Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible…Even baddies get saddies and that’s the hardest truth/Called your mommy and daddy, they don’t know what to do.”

The Game of Thrones actress and the New Jersey native tied the knot back in May 2019 at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas and went on to welcome daughters Willa and Delphine. Four years into their marriage, the two filed for divorce in September 2023. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the two specified in a released statement.

Though Joe is in his “sad boy era,” the singer never really spoke out much on the subject. The “Burnin’ Up” singer shared at a show in L.A. the same week of the divorce statement, “It’s been a crazy week…I just want to say, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys.”

Amid the split, the actress addressed their split. “I think we’re doing the best we can…I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for,” she expressed in an interview with British Vogue earlier this month. Additionally she voiced about how Taylor Swift was such a big help during those “worst few days” of her life, “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year…I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”