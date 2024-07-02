Luke Bryan Reveals 3 Singers He Thinks Could Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although Katy Perry just recently finished her seventh and last season of being a judge on American Idol, her former co-star Luke Bryan already hinted at who can be her next replacement.

Despite the 39-year-old’s announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she shared, “This fall in September I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rockin’ Rio. It’s really exciting — it’s a big deal. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans. I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with like the heart of America. But I feel like i need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat…”

Her 47-year-old co-star revealed during an interview with Billboard some of the artists they had in mind. “I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks,” Luke said.

“I think they’re just working real hard to find somebody that can really come in and do the job that Katy did,” he added.

The contest series that consists of 21 seasons was made to showcase talent that have gone on to become big artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Jennifer Hudson, Phillip Phillips, Adam Lambert, and more.

Though many may think why not bring back a former winner to judge like season one winner Kelly, she has already confessed about not being able to. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the opportunity she expressed, “I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other…As a parent — people get this — you only get so much time until they don’t want to hang out with you…That’s the reason [she can’t do Idol]. It’s my kiddos.”

Being that the team has yet to confirm the new judge, they still are in the works of figuring out who will come back to the show. “It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel [Richie] and Ryan [Seacrest]. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide,” the “Play It Again” singer told Billboard.