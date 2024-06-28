Princess Anne Released From the Hospital After Sustaining ‘Minor Injuries and Concussion’

Princess Anne has reportedly returned home after being hospitalized for “minor injuries and concussion.” According to multiple outlets, the 73-year-old royal was released from Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, on Friday, June 28.

Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, followed up on the news in a statement obtained by Sky News.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” he said in his statement.

Earlier this week, Anne’s husband shared an update on her condition, telling the public they were “both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” according to Hello! magazine. Additionally, Tim noted that he and Anne were “both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far,” adding, “It means a great deal.”

On Monday, June 24, Buckingham Palace released a statement, announcing that Anne was taken to a hospital after an undisclosed “incident”

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the palace’s statement read. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Anne’s brother King Charles III was also “closely informed” about the Princess Royal and “joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,” the palace added in its statement.

Anne’s hospitalization comes amid a hectic year for the British royal family. Charles, 75, and Princess Kate were both diagnosed with undisclosed forms of cancer. Though the king returned to his public duties shortly after his diagnosis, Kate, 42, explained that she was holding off on returning to work in a video messaged shared by Kensington Palace in March.

However, earlier this month, Kate attended the annual Trooping of the Colour event with husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, one day after updating the public on her condition.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Kate wrote in a lengthy Instagram post shared on June 14. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”