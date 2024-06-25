Princess Anne, Sister of King Charles III, Remains Hospitalized After Horse ‘Incident’ Injury

Image Credit: Getty Images

Princess Anne, the youngest sister of King Charles III, has suffered minor injuries and a concussion following an “incident” at her home, Buckingham Palace shared on Monday.

Currently, the details of the accident have not been fully released. However, it seems the injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs. The accident occurred at her country home, an estate in Gloucestershire, while the 73-year-old royal was strolling through Gatcombe Park.

Although she was not actively riding a horse, an individual stated that horses were around the area of the incident. It was reported by The Telegraph that the Princess has experienced some memory loss, but it is thought to be temporary. Buckingham Palace added, “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Princess Anne is an experienced rider and had recently ridden in the parade at Trooping the Colour on June 15, joined by Prince Edward and Prince William. She even gained some attention in a video posted to X, showing the royal calmly navigating the horse’s erratic behavior as the parade made its procession.

After visiting Princess Anne at the hospital on June 25, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, gave updates to those concerned about her current condition.

“She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said.

She is expected to return home this week, but “on doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson stated. “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Princess Anne is considered an active member of the royal family, frequently making appearances at events that demand the presence of a royal. The Telegraph reported that Princess Anne attended the most royal engagements out of the royals in 2023. In June alone, she appeared at events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, Trooping the Colour, the Order of the Garter, Royal Ascot, and more.