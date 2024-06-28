Ben Affleck Reportedly Moves Belongings Out of Shared Home With Jennifer Lopez Amid Split Rumors

Ben Affleck has reportedly moved out of his shared home with wife Jennifer Lopez. According to PEOPLE, the 51-year-old actor has moved his belongings out of the Los Angeles mansion that he and the 54-year-old pop singer bought in 2023. A source told the publication on Friday, June 28, that Ben moved everything of his out of the house before Jennifer returned from her solo trip to Europe.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” a separate source told the outlet. “He seems OK. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Ben shares his kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. For J. Lo’s part, the Selena star shares her twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Jennifer and Ben put their shared L.A. mansion on the market amid rumors of an impending split. Several weeks after they hadn’t been photographed in public together, multiple outlets reported that the couple — who rekindled their love in mid-2021 and got married in July 2023 — were experiencing marital issues.

Additionally, the “On the Floor” hitmaker dodged a question about her and Ben’s marital status at the premiere of her Netflix film, Atlas, in May. Upon being asked what was going on between her and the Argo actor, Jennifer simply replied, “You know better than that.” Weeks later, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker canceled her 2024 tour because it “was absolutely necessary,” she wrote in her OnTheJLo newsletter.

Despite how breakup rumors continue to swirl, Jennifer and Ben have been spotted together in public multiple times over the past several weeks. From simple errands to family events, the spouses seemingly squashed split speculation, but fans grew concerned once again when Ben described Jennifer’s stardom as “f**king bananas” during an interview with Kevin Hart that aired on Peacock earlier this month.

Nevertheless, during his Hart to Heart appearance, the Oscar winner described how “amazing” Jennifer’s impact is on her fans, noting that she “really represents something important to people.”

Neither Jennifer nor Ben has directly addressed the breakup rumors.