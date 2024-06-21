Ben Affleck Describes Jennifer Lopez’s Stardom as ‘F**king Bananas’

Ben Affleck is well aware of his wife Jennifer Lopez‘s worldwide fame. While speaking with Kevin Hart during a new episode of the comedian’s Peacock show, Hart to Heart, the 51-year-old Oscar winner pointed out that the 54-year-old “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker “really represents something important to people.”

“[To me,] people are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!,’ It’s amazing, you know what I mean?” Ben gushed over his wife, while describing fans’ reactions to him and Jennifer.

However, being married to one of the most recognizable celebs in the business, Ben has encountered overwhelming crowds and photographers. During his interview, the Argo director recalled a time when he and Jennifer brought their respective kids to see a play in New York City. Ben shares his children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J. Lo shares her twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘F**k it, baby, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ She was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say s**t,” the Good Will Hunting actor said. “[I] get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s**t was, like, f**king bananas.”

While remembering how many fans swarmed them, Ben noted, “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skin-tight suit — she’s a big, heavy lady — and she starts running backward filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald, that then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists [come in].”

Ben’s latest comments about Jennifer came amid ongoing rumors over the couple’s marital status. For the past several weeks, multiple outlets have reported that they’ve been living apart and are on the verge of splitting up. Furthermore, Jennifer suddenly canceled her 2024 tour, which fueled divorce speculation.

However, neither Ben nor Jen has directly addressed the split rumors. The only incident was at the premiere of Atlas, where Jennifer was asked by an audience member what was going on between her and Ben.

“You know better than that,” the “On the Floor” artist replied.