Jennifer Lopez Vacations Without Ben Affleck in Italy Amid Separation Rumors

Jennifer Lopez was flying solo while enjoying a trip to Europe as rumors continue to swirl about her and Ben Affleck‘s marriage. The 54-year-old pop icon was spotted at a hotel in Positano, Italy, on Wednesday, June 19, before boarding a boat and soaking up the sun.

According to photos and a video published by TMZ that day, J. Lo was all smiles while sporting a yellow tube top and shorts. She also wore her hair down for the day out alongside a group of friends. Ben, 51, wasn’t seen with Jennifer during her outing.

However, just three days prior, the “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker sent the Argo director a sweet shout-out in honor of Father’s Day. While taking to her Instagram Stories on June 16, Jennifer shared a throwback black and white headshot of Ben, calling him her “hero.”

“Our hero. Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote across the image.

Despite effectively shutting down breakup rumors with her Father’s Day post, Jennifer and Ben are still the subject of split rumors, which began in the spring. For several weeks, they weren’t photographed in public together, and they’re reportedly selling their Beverly Hills home in Los Angeles.

Moreover, multiple outlets have reported that the couple — who rekindled their love in 2021 and got married in 2022 — are having issues in their marriage.

Last month, J. Lo canceled her upcoming This Is Me…Live tour just weeks before it was scheduled to begin. Live Nation released a statement, claiming that the Selena star was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” In her own statement, Jennifer admitted she was “devastated” to cancel the tour, but felt it was “necessary” to do so.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote in her newsletter, OnTheJLo in May. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”