Billy Joel Shows Support for Justin Timberlake After His Arrest

Billy Joel had brief words to say about Justin Timberlake’s arrest in an interview with Pix 11. The classic rocker, 75, was asked by reporters to comment on Justin’s DWI arrest after he was seen grabbing a bite at The American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. Billy had a very brief response when asked about the recent legal troubles that Justin, 43, has found himself in.

Reporters had gathered outside of the restaurant where Justin had reportedly been before he was arrested on June 17. Coincidentally, the “New York State of Mind” singer was stopping in to get something to eat, and they asked for his thoughts on Justin’s situation. Billy responded with some wisdom for most situations. “Judge not lest ye be judged,” he told Pix 11.

Despite telling viewers to not judge, Billy admitted that he had little else to add after enjoying his lunch at the hotel. “I don’t really know that much. So, I have no comment,” he later said.

Justin was taken into police custody after he was arrested for a DWI on Monday, after he did not stop at a stop sign. He reportedly turned down a breathalyzer test, but police said that he showed signs of impairment. He was released on Tuesday in Long Island. Following his arrest, the criminal complaint said that the NSYNC alum had smelled of alcohol and performed poorly in the field sobriety tests. Justin reportedly told police, “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.”

Justin is set to appear in court virtually next month. The “Sexy Back” singer’s lawyer released a statement following his arrest. “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office,” they said. “I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations.”

Justin is currently in the middle of his “Forget Tomorrow” World Tour. He’s scheduled to give his first performance following his arrest in Chicago on Friday, June 21.