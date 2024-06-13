Kel Mitchell Recalls Dan Schneider ‘Yelling’ at Him During Alleged Argument in a Closet

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kel Mitchell is looking back on his time working with Dan Schneider. While speaking with fellow Nickelodeon alum Keke Palmer on the Tuesday, June 11, episode of her “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, the 45-year-old rehashed an alleged incident with Dan on the set of All That, in which the ex-TeenNick producer allegedly yelled at Kel in a closet.

“I remember me and Dan had a big argument on set,” Kel claimed. “He was like, ‘Let’s go over here to this room right here, in this closet.’ He closed the door and he just took off, you know, just yelling all this wild stuff.”

Kel also recalled how the “vibe of the show started to change a little bit” after the show’s co-creator Brian Robbins “started to do Varsity Blues and all these different movies, and the production team started to blow up, so they left.”

“And they left us with the head writer, Dan Schneider. So he’s writing, and me and him kind of bump heads a little bit,” the comedian continued before pointing out that he walked away from the tense argument he had with Dan. “Being an adult at this point, I had a decision to make, you know what I mean? I was just like, OK, either we [are] going to fight or either I’m going to leave. And so that’s what I did. I left the situation.”

Kel opened up about working with Dan shortly after multiple former Nickelodeon stars came forward about their experiences. Victorious alums Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice are among the recent names who shared their reactions to the allegations made in Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set docuseries.

The doc — which aired in March — features several former cast and crew members who worked on several well-known Nickelodeon shows. Multiple women accused Dan of perpetuating a toxic workplace.

In response to the doc, Nickelodeon provided a statement to Hollywood Life, noting, “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

For his part, Dan admitted that he owes some people “a pretty strong apology.” In May, he filed a lawsuit against the creators of Quiet on Set for defamation.

Reps for Dan did not immediately respond to Hollywood Life‘s request for comment.