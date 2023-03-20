Kel Mitchell Teases Cameo ‘Surprises’ In ‘Good Burger 2’: My ‘Phone Has Been Blowing Up’ (Exclusive)

All those constant orders for a Good Burger 2 over the years have paid off. The sequel is finally happening! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Kel Mitchell about Good Burger 2 just after he announced the sequel on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside co-star Kenan Thompson.

“As far as Kenan and I, we’ve been wanting this to happen since the first one,” Kel told HollywoodLife at That’s4Entertainment’s 90s Con. “But we’ve known about the process of this for a long time. We’re super excited now that the burgers are back and everybody knows what’s happening. It’s going to be a great, great script. That’s the thing that we really wanted. We wanted the script to be fun for the fans of the ’90s and the kids today.”

Good Burger became a feature-length movie after the success of the Good Burger sketch on All That. At 90s Con, Kenan made a surprise appearance during the All That cast reunion panel and joined Kel, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli on stage.

When the sequel begins, Kel teased that “Ed is running Good Burger, so that’s going to be awesome. You could imagine how that could go with him running it. Kenan’s character is going to get Good Burger in a little bit of trouble. That’s literally all I can say.”

The original movie also featured Shar Jackson, Linda Cardellini, Shaq, and more. Will other original cast members return for Good Burger 2? “Oh yeah. They’re in the script,” Kel said. “I can’t give away everybody as far as cameos, but there are a lot of surprises from the first one that will be in there, and then we will have more as well. And then we announced it last night and if you want to be in it, hit us up. The phone has been blowing up.”

Good Burger 2, which will premiere later this year, reunites Kenan and Kel once again. The pair notably reunited during the 2022 Emmys, which Kenan hosted, and did a Good Burger reboot skit on SNL in December 2022. “I feel like it’s a brotherhood. We just get one another,” Kel told HollywoodLife about his friendship with Kenan. “Our comedy gels together very well and we just understand each other. It’s just cool seeing us as adults and being dads and all this cool stuff where we can relate on and then talk about from when we were kids to now. We’ve known each other since ’94, so it’s almost like 30 years. It’s crazy.”