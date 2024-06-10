Ariana Grande’s Ex Dalton Gomez Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend Maika Monroe

Dalton Gomez has officially moved on from his past marriage to Ariana Grande. While taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 28-year-old real estate broker’s girlfriend, Maika Monroe, shared snapshots of their relationship with her followers. In the first photo from her carousel post, Dalton and Maika were seen sharing a sweet kiss outside. In the final shot of the gallery, the happy couple smiled for the camera while enjoying a day out at sea.

This is the first time that the pair have appeared on social media together. Although Maika has shared pictures of Dalton to her Instagram Stories, the Sunday, June 9, carousel was the first grid post they’ve shared. Maika and Dalton reportedly began dating toward the end of last year, as photos of them together surfaced online in October 2023.

Dalton’s Instagram-official appearance comes nearly three months after he and Ariana, 30, finalized their divorce in March. Dalton and the Wicked star tied the knot in May 2021 but quietly split in early 2023. In July of that year, multiple outlets reported that Dalton and Ariana were getting a divorce.

That summer, Ariana’s relationship with boyfriend Ethan Slater came to light. Meanwhile, Ethan’s divorce from his estranged wife, Lilly Jay, made headlines after she called Ariana “not a girl’s girl.” The estranged spouses share a child together, and their divorce is ongoing. In September 2023, Ariana filed for divorce from Dalton and agreed to pay him more than $1 million.

The “Break Free” artist and the Broadway actor’s relationship is going strong, as they were recently spotted on a date night together at the Stanley Cup Final.

Neither Ariana nor Dalton has publicly spoken out about their split. However, she released her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, in March, and many fans speculated that some of the songs were inspired by the pop star’s divorce.

As for Dalton’s new romance, his girlfriend, Maika, is an actress. She has starred in several hit films, such as Independence Day: Resurgence, Greta and Significant Other. Until 2023, Maika was in a relationship with ex Joe Keery for nearly six years.