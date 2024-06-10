Caitlin Clark Says She Felt ‘No Disappointment’ After Learning She Didn’t Make the Olympics Team

Image Credit: Getty Images

Caitlin Clark revealed she is “not disappointed” after not making it into the 2024 Paris Olympics USA team.​​ “I was a kid who grew up watching the Olympics, so it’ll be fun to watch them. I think it just gives you something to work for. Hopefully in four years, I can be there,” shared the 22-year-old.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team…I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way,” said the Indiana Fever player via a post shared by sports reporter Chloe Peterson on X.

The first-round-pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft found out the news while on the team bus in which she reached out to her coach, Christie Sides. “The thing she said was, ‘Hey coach, they woke a monster, which I thought was awesome,” admitted the Fever coach.

The USA team list is set to release to be released on Tuesday, June 11, although an insider said the team was made up by Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray, A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Diana Taurasi, and Brittney Griner.

Caitlin’s wish of playing for the USA comes amid a rough start to her rookie year. The athlete has been shoved and pushed down in multiple games this season. “I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” Caitlin recalled to the press after a game against Chicago Sky.

Aside from this, she has become the talk of the town. Everyone is talking about her, including Pat McAfee who called her a “white bitchh.” The sports analyst described her using foul language during his ESPN show The Pat McAfee Show, but in his words, he made it known it was used in “complimentary fashion-like” way. He then took it to the show the next day to apologize after seeing his words blow up. “I shouldn’t have used ‘white bitch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe,” he wrote on X.