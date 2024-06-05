Pat McAfee Apologizes to Caitlin Clark for ‘White’ Comment in New Statement

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pat McAfee apologized after describing Caitlin Clark as a “White Bitch” on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, June 4. “When I was saying it, I legitimately meant it in a complementary fashion like, ‘This is the one’ and as I said it didn’t even think… Honestly had no idea what was happening on the internet til two and a half hours later after the show ended… I started reading through a lot of comments that are being said and I felt like actually the worst human on earth,” voiced the 37-year-old via X.

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white bitch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe,” wrote the sports analyst.

With this being the Women’s National Basketball Association star’s rookie year, the comment by Pat comes shortly after a loss to the New York Liberty. “I did reach out to Caitlin Clark through the Fever PR, sent an apology, and then got a message back that she said that it was “all good” no blood, we move forward and she appreciates us reaching out and apologizing… so that obviously makes me feel a little bit better,” he expressed.

While sending an apology message to the first overall pick of the WNBA’s 2024 draft, Pat told those who were taken back by the term, “I understand, I learned a lot.”

Despite this bump in her professional basketball career, Caitlin has faced a rough and not-so-welcome start in the WNBA. On Thursday, May 30, the Fever player got into a heated discussion with Seattle Storm’s Victoria Vivians. Following that, she was shoved to the ground by Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter on Saturday, June 1.

The foul play and unsportsman-like moments did not trigger Caitlin, though. “I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” she said in a previous interview.

Coming to defend the basketball player during this time was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahome’s wife, Brittany.“@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.