Brittany Mahomes Supports Caitlin Clark After She Was Shoved by Chennedy Carter

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes has got Caitlin Clark’s back, and she defended her on Instagram after the Indiana Fever athlete was shoved to the ground by Chennedy Carter on Saturday, June 1.

During the game – won 71-70 by the Fever – against the Chicago Sky, Chennedy pushed Caitlin using her shoulder. Though it was an aggressive push and away from the action, the referees called it a common foul.

“I wasn’t expecting it…It is what it is. It’s a physical game. Go make the free throw and execute on offense, and I feel like that’s kind of what we did,” expressed Caitlin during a press conference after the game. On the other hand, Chennedy remained silent when asked about the brawl on the court.

Shortly after the shove, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, took to Instagram to write, “@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!” alongside a photo of Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin that was titled, “Only players in WNBA history with 150 pts, 50 reb, 50 ast in first 10 career games.”

In addition to Brittany, Indiana coach Christie Sides also chimed in on the subject and applauded her for her sportsmanship. “This league is awesome, it’s a physical league…That was a non-basketball play that needed to be called in that moment,” she said.“She showed it last night…Got up and kept playing. All she did was ask the officials to review it. They didn’t want to listen to it. I applaud her for how she handled it last night,” she said on Sunday, June 2, before a game against New York Liberty – in which they lost to.

Despite the foul play and a rough season so far, Caitlin shared how the incident did not affect her. “I grew up playing basketball with the boys. It’s always been physical and feisty and you have to find a way to hold your own,” she said.

Adding to the flame at Saturday’s game, the WNBA fined Angel Reese – Chicago Sky forward – $1,000 for not meeting the league’s media requirement and $5,000 to Chicago for failing to make sure all players follow the rules, according to multiple outlets.