Caitlin Clark & Victoria Vivians Have Intense Moment During WNBA Game

Caitlin Clark and Victoria Vivians faced off during an Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm basketball game on Thursday, May 30.

The bickering went down once Caitlin made a bucket to make a 3-point shot when she accidentally bumped into the Seattle rival when heading back to defend.

Though it is unclear why the two got heated, the Fever athlete’s teammate Aliyah — whom Caitlin expressed she looked forward to working with the moment she got drafted into the WNBA — had to come to the rescue to separate her.

Indiana ended up losing to Seattle by 15 points, 103-88. The newly introduced WNBA player was only able to provide 19 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 7 turnovers.

“The third quarter was when we lost the game…I just thought our defensive rotations were bad. … It’s not really about our offense. It was our defense. You’re not going to win a basketball game giving up 103,” expressed Caitlin.

This loss comes shortly after she was introduced into the Women’s National Basketball Association in February instead of staying an extra year at college. After being the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, reported by ESPN, Caitlin shared “When you’re just sitting at a table waiting for your name to be called, that really allows the emotions to feed you…You’re with your family. Obviously, playing a basketball game, I’m not out there with my family. So sharing that moment with them and enjoying it, and people that have really had my back and believed in me more than anyone, is super special.”

Alongside many big name players in the college realm like Cameron Brink — Golden State Warrior Steph Curry’s god daughter — Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese, and more were drafted as well. “This is a generational class…I feel like this class is just so different. I know this class is different. … Women’s basketball is on an uproar. Everybody is tuning in. … I’m grateful to be a part of this draft class. I feel like we’re just trending in the right direction,” said the fourth overall pick in the draft, Rickea Jackson.