Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Reacts to Her Ken Urker Reunion

Ryan Anderson opened up about his estranged wife Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s relationship with Ken Urker in an interview with E! News on Wednesday, June 5. “It’s hard to watch unfold in the public eye like that…There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me,” Ryan said.

The matching tattoos that Ken and Gypsy, 32, got triggered Ryan, he said. “The matching tattoos really, really got me, that was one that really hurt…It’s hard to process…It’s permanent…It’s one of those things that you always look down and see, one of those things that you just can’t erase,” he admitted.

During Gypsy’s sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Ryan sent her a letter, which emotionally touched Gypsy. After falling in love, the two tied the knot in July 2022.

Following her release from prison in December 2023, Gypsy and Ryan were able to embark on their journey as a married couple. However, Gypsy filed for divorce and a restraining order from Ryan in April.

Despite the relationship’s downfall, Ryan shared, “It’s amazing to see the love and support I get, just being myself…I’m just a genuine person. I fell in love with Gypsy, that’s the only thing about me. I’m just a normal guy. So, it’s cool to see the support.”

The pair seemed to be facing difficulties in Gypsy’s post-prison life. In the teaser of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Gypsy and Ryan argued over her ex-fiancé, Ken.

“I just think that I could be happier somewhere else” Gypsy said to Ryan in a clip. “So call Ken, You’re probably already talking to him anyway,” he backfired.

He recalled later on in the trailer for the show, “He’s [Ken] trying to weasel his way back in because now Gypsy’s out of prison.”

The glimpse into the new docuseries gave more details on how Gypsy was considering going back to her ex. Toward the end of April, she confirmed her relationship with Ken after being snapped lip-locked at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

“But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself…I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy…We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has,” she previously confessed to Entertainment Tonight that he may be her soulmate.